Clinton hosts second annual Yule Run

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV)- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce kicked off its second annual 5k walk/run and 10k run through the historic Olde Towne and the Clinton Boulevard route Saturday morning.

The Yule Run gave participants a chance to dash through Clinton and immediately following the event families were able to enjoy the Christmas Parade.

All participants received a race t-shirt, finisher medal, and a participant packet (swag bag). Special awards were given to the top three male and female finishers in each age division for each race (5K Walk, 5K Run, 10K Run).