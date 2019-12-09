Clinton Public School District experience glitch with student email system

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Clinton Public School District is working to retrieve passwords after receiving several reports from Google that many student email accounts had password changes.

After undergoing an investigation, the district discovered the system PowerSchool synced a blank student file with Google causing every students’ password to change.

In an effort to make sure the issue is fixed, CPSD have submitted a high priority ticket to PowerSchool to pull in the correct passwords.

Students may or may not be able to log into their device until this issue is fixed. Students will not be able to log into their email or Canvas account until this issue is resolved. This will also affect other programs that you use that requires a Gmail login.