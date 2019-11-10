Community honors Latasha Norman in 11th Annual Run/Walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Every year since 2008, Jackson State University pays tribute to former student Latasha Norman whose life was taken by her boyfriend in 2007.

In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence and educate others on how to prevent abuse, JSU’s Student Affairs launched the Latasha Norman Center Counseling and Disability Services.

The annual 5K run/walk was also created in her honor to encourage others to speak up and speak out against all types of violence.

Local community members, students, friends and the Norman family participated joined together on the Gibbs-Green Memorial Plaza to celebrate her life and put an end to violence.

Several booths were also present to inform others on how to report abuse and where to find counseling services.