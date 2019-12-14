Community packs care packages for troops overseas

Romanian servicemen run to board an US Army 2nd Battalion, 10th Regiment, 10th Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a joint US-Romanian air assault exercise at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, eastern Romania, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Romanian and U.S troops are staging joint exercises with U.S. Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade […]

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, but for soldiers it’s quite different, that’s why one community is making sure troops feel loved and appreciated this holiday season.

Cub Scouts and friends are joining forces Saturday, December 14 at 3 p.m. in the Renaissance to pack care packages for men and women serving in the military and stationed overseas during the holidays.

The scouts and Entergy employees have collected thousands of items for soldiers and will write letters that will be included in the packages.

At 3:30 p.m. they will have a FaceTime video call with Mississippi soldiers who are deployed in Qatar.

Partners of this event include Entergy Mississippi employee volunteers, Mississippi National Guard, and Mississippi Veterans Affairs.