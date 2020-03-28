Community raises money to feed UMMC employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A group of volunteers are spending their time catering to healthcare professionals by kicking off a fundraiser to feed employees at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Gena Standridge and three others who thought of the act of service have teamed up to provide lunches and dinners to healthcare workers working on the front-line with COVD-19 patients.

Courtesy of Feeding Healthcare Workers Today (Facebook)

Courtesy of Feeding Healthcare Workers Today (Facebook)

With the community’s support, they have delivered 30 meals to the first shift of workers and are currently prepping for the night team.

So far, the organizers have raised over $1,100 and plan to continue to deliver meals as long as they can.

To donate, click here.