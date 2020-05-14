Congressman Thompson announces over $5M awarded to MSDH

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV)– United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the United States Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $5 Million to the Mississippi State Department of Health through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/ National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention & Health Promotion.
|Title of Grant Project/Program Title
|Amount
|Contact
|Mississippi Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program
|$3,451,433
|Deborah Lake, Project Director601-576-7016
|Diabetes Prevention and Control Program and Heart Diseaseand Stroke
|$2,161,418
|Victor Sutton, Project Director601-206-1559