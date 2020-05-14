Congressman Thompson announces over $5M awarded to MSDH

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters impacted by the Sunday, April 12, 2020 storms in the nine declared counties to apply for a physical disaster loan before the June 15 deadline.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are: Clarke, Covington, Grenada, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall. These nine counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.