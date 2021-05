TUESDAY: A severe weather threat returns today, with a Level 3 "Enhanced" severe risk including all of Central Mississippi. Storms will develop around late morning and last into the afternoon and early evening, with the main threat being damaging winds. Large hail and a few tornadoes may also be possible, especially ahead of the main line of storms.

Heavy rain will also cause a flash flooding threat, with two to three inches possible in spots. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until tonight. Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s with a gusty south breeze.