BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- The Georgia-Pacific Corportation plant caught fire Wednesday evening at the site’s debarker.

We’re told by the EMA director that the fire started inside the debarker and received a call between 5:30 through 6:00 pm.

Brookhaven Fire Department responded to the scene and put the fire out around 9:00 pm.

No word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.