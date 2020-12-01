Crews respond to house fire on Gertrude Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Crews responded to an overnight house fire in west Jackson on Gertrude Drive.

It started around midnight on Tuesday, December 1. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but there are no injuries to report.

According to police, the home was abandoned with no public utilities.

