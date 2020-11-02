Crews respond to house fire on Plummer Circle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Crews responded to a house fire in Jackson on Plummer Circle.

According to Jackson Police Department, the fire happened Sunday, November 1 around 8:00 p.m. and the house was vacant at the time of the fire. The person who lived at the home left 20 minutes before the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

