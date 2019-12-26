‘Crime never rest and neither do we’, First responders work on Christmas to continue to combat crime

On Christmas millions of Americans are home likely spending time with their families.

As it is typical, during the holidays not very many people have to work.

But some do including first responders and law enforcement. They’re on the frontlines combating crime.



“Crime never rest and neither do we,” said Jeffrey Middleton Rankin County Sheriff’s Lt.

From dispatcher, to the jail guards in both the adult and juvenile jail— law enforcement is on the clock on Christmas.



“We have people in our adult detention center and our juvenile detention center — we don’t get a day off from that. There’s fireman out there sitting at a firehouse away from their family they don’t get a day off from that, our ambulance services same thing,” said Middleton.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide services including patrols and paying extra attention to homes this time of year.

“Keep an eye on people’s houses , these little mom and pop stores out by themselves in the middle of nowhere and also we try to patrol these neighborhoods pretty hard as best we can for — this is the time of year for package thieves,” he said.

But like Lt. Middleton who has been in law enforcement over 15 and many others today is just another day.

“It’s just like any other day and because you got to put on all your tools , got to put on your work face and you got to get the job done — if you let your guard down that’s when you get hurt,” he explained.