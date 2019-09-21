Day 2: Annual Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Horse lovers across the state were able to witness the annual Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair today led by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Safe Horse Project.

The auction provided a venue that matches buyers, sellers, and horses.

It also gave those looking for a horse the opportunity to meet the owners and trainers of over 50 pre-screened and pre-vetted horses, which enabled them to find the right horse for their needs and skill level.

The Equine Fair included a varied line-up of seminars given by expert trainers who demonstrated horse behavior and training skills.

Participants also learned some of the best practices when caring and feeding horses, and agricultural officials taught pasture management and the necessary skills for keeping horses.

