Day’s Miracle Toy Drive

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV)- The spirit of giving is what inspires equestrian Dayonna Stamps to collect toys for kids who are battling with illnesses.

Stamps who is a junior at Terry High School and a barrel racer champion said it is time to give back to the community that has given to her.

In her nine years of horse-riding and competing for championship titles, she is hanging her ropes up for the holidays to organize a 20-day toy drive to deliver to kids at Batson Children’s Hospital.

“If I get to enjoy Christmas, someone else should. My slogan is “Gift a Child a Smile” I want to see the children smile and happy when they open their gifts for Christmas and think, someone thought of me.”

A list of collected items include teethers, baby pacifiers, hard-back books, legos and Hotwheels truck sets.

The mayor of Terry, Joseph Kendrick Jr., is also partnering with Stamps in an effort to contribute to the cause.

“There’s a lot of kids that may be unfortunately unable to have a Christmas. It would put a smile on their face. That’s a great thing. So I thinks it’s awesome that Dayonna would do this to help other children,” said the mayor.

People interested in donating items are asked to drop-off toys at the City Hall of Terry by December 15.