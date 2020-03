LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched a death investigation involving an inmate booked in the Lawrence County jail Saturday.

Coroner Sandra Lambert has identified the victim as 49-year-old Chadwick Coglyn of Bogue Chitto.

The cause of death is pending at this time. This is a developing story.

12 News will keep you updated as more details become available.