Digital First: Adam’s Corner barbershop faces reopening struggles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Barbershop owner, Oliver Adams, has been running Adam’s Corner in Jackson for 36 years. He said the coronavirus pandemic has devastated his business.

“I had a lot of customers. None of them coming through, just a very few,” he explained.

Adam was forced to close his shop for six weeks during the pandemic, costing him money and personnel. He said money is tight, and he still hasn’t received financial assistance from the government.

“They claim they were going to send it out last week, week before last. Each time they ain’t send me nothing,” he said.

The shop reopened almost two weeks ago. Adams is requiring his employees to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Everyone is required to wear a mask, including customers.

Adams said if his customers do not have a mask, he has them for sale in his store.

