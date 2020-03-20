Digital First: Coronavirus forces Disney Dreamers Academy to cancel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippian was one of the first from the state to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy. However, the event was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“In that moment. I cried because I was like, I applied three times, and I finally got in. And I was like, dang. Now, I’m still not going to be able to do it,” said the Disney Dreamer, Mauricsa Woods.

“I honestly was happy that she wasn’t sitting next to me and seeing my emotions. And I was able to gather myself and able to help her get through the situation,” explained Woods’ mother, Keila Adams.

The academy was scheduled for March 12-15. The cancellation was announced on March 13. Woods and her mother were allowed to remain at Disney World until the parks shut down on Sunday, March 15.