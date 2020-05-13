Digital First: Monthly food giveaway resumes at Flora church

1  of  2
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flora church temporarily stopped its monthly food giveaway due to the coronavirus pandemic. Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church’s Food Pantry Ministry partners with Mississippi Food Network to provide boxes of food for families in need.

The church currently serves roughly 400 hundred families in Hinds and Madison counties. They modified the way they issue food to meet CDC guidelines for social distancing.

In the past, the church allowed recipients to pick up supplies inside of the facility. Now, they’re operating a drive-thru pickup service to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The church strives to partner with a vendor to help provide those in need with additional resources and services offered by the business. The giveaways are held the second Wednesday of each month.

