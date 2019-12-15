Domino’s employee missing after leaving work in Canton

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, who went missing after leaving work Friday around 2:00 p.m.

Authorities said Dortch was last seen wearing Domino’s Pizza attire on Peace Street in Canton. She was driving a maroon Chevrolet Malibu, which has since been located abandoned.

Dortch is a black female with a height of 5’07”, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information on her whereabouts to contact 601-859-2345 or #911.