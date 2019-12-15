EXCLUSIVE: Domino’s delivery driver robbed of cash and vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- After a video surfaced of a frantic Domino’s pizza driver calling for help after being robbed on duty, the Jackson Police Department has launched an investigation.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday night along Cherry Hill Drive when Joseph Jacobs was assaulted, robbed of cash, vehicle and cell phone. Jacobs immediately walked to a nearby business for assistance.

His reaction was captured on video by witness Darian Holt who then posted the video to Twitter to spread awareness about what happened.

The tweet has since went viral causing the victim to receive an out pour of support.

This is Joseph Jacobs, a Dominos driver in Jackson, MS. He was attacked & jumped tonight. Robbed of his phone, money, & car all while on duty. People are SICK and he deserves to be compensated in full for being attacked on the job! No worker deserves this!!! @dominos pic.twitter.com/84PFVMHgDp — Dee Holt🦍 (@D_1andOnly_) December 15, 2019

Holt says within a few hours of posting Jacobs’ CashApp information, over $500 was raised.

Domino’s released a statement saying, “We are horrified to hear about the crime against a Domino’s driver employed by a local franchisees last night. The franchisee has been providing support and assistance to the driver, and had been cooperating with the local police on their investigation of this crime.”

According to JPD, the vehicle is a white 2018 Ford Fiesta, tag PAB 1333. Vehicle also has damage to the front, left driver’s side wheel and the hood does not fully close also.

The franchise owner of the Domino’s Pizza in Jackson is offering a $4,000 reward to the person(s) who can provide information that leads to the capture and conviction of the suspects involved.