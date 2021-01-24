Filming to cause road closures in Clinton on Monday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The filming of the Hillionaire Productions movie, “Teacher’s Watching”, will begin filming on Monday, January 25 at 7:00 a.m. in Clinton. Road closures will occur throughout the morning in Olde Towne Clinton along Leake, Jefferson, Main and Monroe Streets.

Street parking will be limited on the affected streets during the filming. Merchants and customers to Olde Towne businesses may park in the alley behind Jefferson Street and in the parking spaces along Monroe Street.

Film crews will also be filming on Clinton Boulevard at Mt. Salus Drive on Monday. Temporary road closure may be necessary mid-morning through early afternoon Monday.

Police will be present at all road closures to direct traffic through detours. Clinton Police Department will also be available to maintain traffic flow, according to city officials.

The following dates are planned road closures for filming:

January 25, 2021: Driving scene shots. Periodic closure of Leake, Main, Monroe and Jefferson Streets. Periodic closure of Clinton Blvd at Mt. Salus in mid-morning to afternoon.in afternoon. Please avoid Olde Towne Clinton on Monday morning unless you have urgent business.

January 27 -28: Olde Towne Clinton area surface streets. Temporary road closures each day.

January 31, 2020: Arrow Drive. Road closures all day near Clinton Park Elementary.

February 3, 2021: Jefferson Street closed for filming at 303 Jefferson. No on street parking on Jefferson between Main and Leake Streets. Alley and Leake Street parking available.

February 4: Stoney Ridge Road, no road closures, but equipment will slow traffic.

February 5, 6, 8, 9, 2021: Merganser Trail, Lakeridge Subdivision. Equipment will slow traffic.