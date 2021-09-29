Final days of Waste Management contract in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is in the final days of the current Waste Management contract and no agreement has been met

The Waste Management contract officially expires on Thursday at midnight, leaving the city with no waste collection by the weekend

During a brief city council meeting earlier Wednesday, council members approved the mayor’s request to seek his legal counsel.

Thursday, the debate will finally be presented in front of a judge.

The city council is hopeful this will bring us one step closer to a solution to this ongoing problem.

13 days before the end of the Waste Management contract, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba filed a local emergency after failed negotiations.

Lumumba said, “you don’t come in here and exploit us and think you can get whatever you want.”

Two key reasons were unsatisfactory service and mistreatment of sanitation workers.

“We’re seeing and hearing that one person is on the back of the truck sometimes carrying 18 tons by themselves so you’re literally abusing your body with no protections’, said Lumumba.

This comes after the mayor’s preferred replacement company FCC was legally suspended from the bidding process for a year.

Councilman Aaron Banks said, “based on state law, whenever a company has been put up and has failed twice then they can’t bid on it for a year.”

Following the local emergency declaration, the mayor proposed a local company that would cost the city upwards of 1.5 million dollars.

Banks said $750,000 upfront activation fee $600 and $46,000 surety bond and $15 per house.

In a split decision, city council members ruled the proposal financially unfeasible and also overturning the mayor’s emergency declaration.

Lumumba said the council nullified the administration’s declaration of emergency only for two business days later to establish its own local emergency and I wanted that to be on the record.

Following the council’s declaration of a local emergency, Waste Management issued a proposal to provide emergency service to the city for an additional 30 days, however, the mayor holds his position on discontinuing the agreement with waste management regardless of the risk of a $25,000 per day fine from MDEQ.

Banks said, since the mayor has refused to take any action, our actions will allow the council president to execute the emergency agreement while the mayor would take the opportunity according to his executive authority to reissue a RFP.

The hearing for this ongoing debate is scheduled to be heard by chancery court judge tiffany grove at 9 o clock Thursday morning.

If the judge favors the side of the city council, that decision may allow city council president Virgie Lindsey to arrange an agreement with Waste Management for the thirty-day extension. As of now, city leaders are still unsure of the outcome because this is an extremely rare case.