Former NFL players feed the homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Retired professional football players who started their athletic journey in Mississippi joined together at Gateway Rescue Mission to serve Thanksgiving lunch to the less fortunate.

The former athletes put on their gloves and tied their aprons to distribute cooked hot meals as the holiday comes just one day away.

Leon Seals, former defensive end for Buffalo Bills, said giving back in any way is always crucial and helpful.

“It is always important to give back, we are fortunate to not be in the position that most of these guys are in, so any chance that you get to contribute to the community–not only today or during Thanksgiving–it is important to do so.”

Over a hundred meals were served during the lunch hour. Some of the food items served included turkey, dressing, green peas, and a chocolate cake.

People who attended also walked away with several donated items such as food and a winter coat.