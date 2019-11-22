Former student arrested for threatening school in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Michael Hartfield II has been arrested and charged for making terroristic threats toward Forrest County Agricultural High School.

Forrest County Sheriffs Office was notified by Forrest County School District that Hartfield had posted a rap song on social media where he violently threatened staff and students.

After reviewing the evidence, an arrest warrant was signed for the charge of Terroristic Threats.

Forrest Count Sheriffs Office SWAT members and investigators immediately began searching for Hartfield. After following leads, an arrest was made at approximately 9 p.m.

Hartfield was transported to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for the charge of Terroristic Threats.