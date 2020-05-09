1  of  3
Four injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Four people were transported to the hospital following a two-car collision on Highway 28 near the Gitano Grill Friday afternoon.

According to Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, weather played a factor in causing the incident when one of the vehicles hydroplaned.

Soso, Hebron and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the crash. Mississippi Highway Patrol was also on scene, as well as Officer Stephen Todd with Soso Police Department.

The individuals were transported to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service with minor to moderate injuries.

The vehicles sustained moderate damage. 

