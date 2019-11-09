Frontier Airline services set to end temporarily Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announced that the seasonal air service provided by Frontier Airlines will halt Monday, Nov. 11.

The JMAA said the updated services will consist of replacing the old plan seasonal plan to year round.

“Frontier Airlines continues to express a great deal of happiness with JMAA and the Jackson market,” stated LaWanda D. Harris, Chairwoman of the JMAA Board of Commissioners. “Frontier is looking to transition into a year-round air service provider for JAN.”

The airline plans to make its return to The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport by Spring 2020.