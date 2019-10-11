Fundraiser in Flora to benefit Deputy Brad Sullivan

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV)- The town of Livingston will hold a fundraising event for Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan Sunday, October 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be live music, food and craft beer, axe throwing, and many more amenities. State and Local Law Enforcement first responders along with their K-9 partners will be on scene for attendees to meet and hang out with.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Swat Team, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Madison County Sherriff’s Office, will also be there to show off their swat vehicles, tactical/airboats, and much more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Brad Sullivan and his family.