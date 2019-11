JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Running in a Fondren Wonderland was this year’s theme for The Good Samaritan Center’s Holidays Charity Run.

Those who attended were able to dress in their ugly sweaters and tacky cute decor while participating in a fun-filled 12k run or a 5k run or walk.

The event also featured a costume contest with adults, children, groups, strollers, and pet divisions. The winning division went home with a gold trophy.