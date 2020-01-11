Interactive Radar

Gov. Phil Bryant signs declaration of emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Phil Bryant has signed a declaration of emergency due to the severe weather and damages Mississippi encountered early Saturday morning.

Flooding, high winds, and home and property damages were the cause of declaring the emergency. Gov. Bryant says state assistance is necessary to support local and state goverments’ response to recovery efforts.

Bryant and The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are still working to access statewide damages.

There are currently no reports of deaths due to severe weather.

