Gulfport woman sentenced for child pornography, sexual battery

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Anika Moore Bruner, 22, will spend 20 years behind bars for producing child pornography and committing sexual battery of a minor child.

Bruner appeared before the judge on October 28 and entered an open plea of guilty to one count of child exploitation and one count of sexual battery.

She was sentenced on Monday to serve 20 years on each count with the sentences running concurrently by Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Christopher L. Schmidt.

Bruner was arrested in February 2018 by investigators of the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.

“We appreciate Judge Schmidt for handing down a sentence that will put this defendant away for a long time, and we thank the Gulfport Police Department for assisting us in the arrest,” Attorney General Jim Hood said. “It is our duty to protect our most vulnerable residents and our children. This office will continue to go after these predators to keep them out of our state.”