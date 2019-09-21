Happening Now: Science Fest at LeFleur Museum District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) the LeFluer Museum is hosting a Science Fest until 4 p.m. for everyone to enjoy.

The event is held at all four museums of the LeFleur Museum District (LMD) which include the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Agriculture & Forestry, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.

The Mississippi Science Fest purpose is to engage students, families, adults, and educators in a fun and interactive environment by providing science education, workforce development and a glimpse into Mississippi’s future.







Each of the four museums will also showcase the Magnolia State’s innovative STEM industries and organizations.

12 News’ Ken South is participating all-day to show attendees a look inside the weather lab.

Tickets to access all four museums are $10. For more information about the festival visit here.