HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Harrison County Board of Supervisors has announced curfew will extend for unincorporated areas until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29.
The curfew has been extended due to the damages to roads, bridges, traffic signals and other infrastructure.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harrison County extends curfew for unincorporated areas until 10:00 a.m.
- Here’s what holiday shoppers plan to buy to avoid returns during pandemic
- Watch: Firefighters rescue burned barn owl from massive California wildfire
- New US homes sought for 196 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm
- Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida