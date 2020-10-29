Severe Weather Tools

Harrison County extends curfew for unincorporated areas until 10:00 a.m.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Harrison County Board of Supervisors has announced curfew will extend for unincorporated areas until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29.

The curfew has been extended due to the damages to roads, bridges, traffic signals and other infrastructure.

