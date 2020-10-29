Harrison County shelters open following Hurricane Zeta

Severe Weather Tools

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two emergency shelters are open in Harrison County following Hurricane Zeta.

One shelter is located at 15038 County Farm Road in Gulfport. The second location is open at 23771 Saucier Lizana Road.

The Coast Transit Authority will provide transportation to and from the shelters.

