Highland Homes parade held for residents on annual Red Day

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Keller Williams Realty held their annual Red Day, which included a blood drive and three parades dedicated to residents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are not able to have regular visitors. So, the administration decided to add a little joy and cheer to make everyone feel at home.

This year, the organization conducted a blood drive to help with blood shortage many are experiencing during COVID-19. People also participated in the walk-around parades for three nursing homes in Ridgeland: The Blake, Highland Homes and Chateau Ridgeland.

Chunky Dunks ice cream truck was also on site during the blood drive offering a 10% discount to donors.