Holmes County Board of Education considers pay raise for employees

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Consolidated School District Board of Education is considering to give employees a raise in pay.

Dr. James L. Henderson, Superintendent of Schools released the following statement:

“I have always known that my essential workers are great, but I quickly realized that they are phenomenal after the pandemic hit. Our cafeteria workers and bus drivers galvanized into action on behalf of our children… While I thank our teachers and school leaders for working daily to bring instruction and assessment to our students via our Online Learning Program, our other employees have been doing their jobs as well to make sure the needs of our children are met.”

State documentation is still required of MSIS Clerks and Special Education case managers and the custodians and maintenance crew are keeping buildings sanitized and in good repair.

“Even though school is closed, our district is very much in operation. Our workers deserve a pay raise and we’re thankful of the Board’s consideration,” Henderson said.

Reverend Anthony Anderson, Board of Education president, agrees with Dr. Henderson.

“Our staff is hard-working and dedicated to our children. We are pleased to be able to consider this comprehensive raise for all of the non-certified staff. We appreciate their contributions to the district during this time of the pandemic,” said Anderson.

If approved by the full board, each employee will receive an increase of $1,500.00.