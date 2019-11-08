Home in Rankin County destroyed by fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Fire Departments responded to a house fire around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon along Joe Davis Drive near Brandon.

As officials arrived at the scene, they discovered the home was fully involved upon their arrival.

The homeowner was at home during the time and was treated by Pafford EMS and later released on the scene. Rankin County EOC and the Rankin County Sherriff’s Department also responded.





According to authorities, the homeowner had a smoke detector but the batteries were not working.

No additional injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire has yet been determined.