Drive-through testing sites to be stationed across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health announced Saturday evening that there will be six drive-up testing sites starting next week to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

The testing sites will be stationed across the state for those with COVID-19 symptoms such as severe cough, chest pain or fevers of 100.4 or higher.

MSDH will be checking temperatures and getting samples to the state Public Health Lab for testing.

Currently, there are 140 cases total and one death in Mississippi. View updated list of affected counties here.