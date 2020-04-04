Breaking News
Suspect charged in connection to Vicksburg shooting

UPDATE: 04/05/2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Sheridan Bell and his father, Kevin Neal, turned themselves in to Vicksburg Police Sunday morning.

Bell was being sought for his role in a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old man in the right arm and torso. He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday near Pearl and Fairground Street. The victim was taken to Merit Health Hospital by private vehicle and was soon airlifted to UMMC.

Neal had a warrant for hindering prosecution as a result of his involvement after the incident.

