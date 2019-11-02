Hundreds participate in annual Metro Jackson Heart Walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In order to help fight heart disease and stroke, people from across the metropolitan area joined to bring awareness at the 2019 Metro Jackson Heart 5k walk.

Hundreds showed sported in their red and work out apparel at the Mississippi State Capitol building ready for a fun-filled morning.

The walk started at 8 a.m. and will continue with educational and fun activities for families, children, and the community to enjoy all while learning the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.