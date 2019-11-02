Hundreds participate in annual Metro Jackson Heart Walk

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In order to help fight heart disease and stroke, people from across the metropolitan area joined to bring awareness at the 2019 Metro Jackson Heart 5k walk.

Hundreds showed sported in their red and work out apparel at the Mississippi State Capitol building ready for a fun-filled morning.

The walk started at 8 a.m. and will continue with educational and fun activities for families, children, and the community to enjoy all while learning the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Community members join at the State Capitol for the annual Metro Jackson Heart Walk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar