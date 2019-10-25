I-20 West to shut down temporarily for construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Interstate 20 westbound will be closed between Terry Road and Ellis Avenue exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be power washing a layer of concrete on the west side of the Lynch Creek Bridge. This will keep the bridge in good shape for another 40 to 50 years.

Micheal Flood, MDOT Public Information Officer said drivers must proceed with caution near the work areas given the heavy rain but assured it will not stop workers from getting the job done.

“We do not expect the rain to affect that part of the project, as long as it is raining during the project than at the end of the project because once they get ready to pour they would have to wait until that blows over to pour the new deck.”

The road work on I-20 is expected to run until 6 a.m. on Halloween. All truckers are urged to detour on I-55 North to I-220.