LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to officials, 27-year-old Cortez Wooten died on Friday, January 15 at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Officers discovered Wooten unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff immediately administered CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the facility.

He was serving a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in Grenada County. Wooten was sentenced in January 2012.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.