‘It’s like a ghost town’ small businesses in Mississippi brace for economic downturn due to COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss., – While Congress debate relief packages and bailouts for some industries locally, small businesses are feeling the pinch right now.

Normally, Fancy Formals would be bustling with prom and pageant goers, but due to the coronavirus the owners says the store is like a ghost town.

Without much notice proms have been cancelled and pageants won’t happen all due to the recommendation to limit crowd sizes.

“Right now we’re seeing it grind to a complete halt, just over the last week business has gone from doing great and normalcy and then it stopped completely,” Chelsea Pound the Owner and Manager of Fancy Formals said.

She says the Spring season typically pays the bills for the rest of the year.

“We would have fitting rooms full and we’d have folks all in here trying on dresses, looking at dresses , looking at ordering gowns and it is pretty much a ghost town at this point,” she said.

Pound runs the business with her aunt and a few family members and while she says she does not have to let anyone go she does have to sacrifice.

“I certainly won’t be getting paid anytime soon,” she said,

Pound says they are, like other small businesses, looking at different options for help from the federal government but that could be a ways away.

“This is really a time to be empathetic toward one another especially small businesses we don’t have huge financial backer and tons of money to fall back on and different things to help us during this time so the money that we get in it goes right back into our business,” she said.

Chelsea adds while she would love to have a full store she cautions people to follow the guidelines to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.