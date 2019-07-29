Jackson Indie Music Week accepting submissions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers of Jackson Indie Music Week are now accepting music and film submissions for the event’s 5th anniversary. JIM WEEK is a seven-day music festival that gives indie artists from across the country a platform in the Capital City. Artists from all genres including Alternative, Country, Blues, EDM, Folk, Hip-Hop, Pop, Rock are welcomed.

Organizers say thousands of people have attended JIM WEEK, since it started in 2016. The next JIM WEEK will be held January 12-19, 2020. All submissions are due September 1, 2019.

“We are looking for passionate music, video and film creatives who want to expand their reach and diversify their listeners. They should be serious about learning, growing and thriving as indie artists,” said Donyale Walls, JIM WEEK festival director.

For more information and how you can submit, contact jxnindiemusic@gmail.com.