Community organizations to provide 500 meals to local youth

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Jackson Meals Matter is partnering with Chefs for the Culture and the Love JXN campaign to provide 500 free meals to local Jackson youth during the Thanksgiving holiday break.

JPS students will be out of school for nine days, creating food insecurity for youth throughout the City of Jackson. For many students and their families, school breakfast and lunch are the only meals available to them during the week.

With schools being closed for the break, there is a great opportunity for the community to come together to ensure that every child eats every day. Meals will be provided by Chefs for the Culture, a group of local Jackson based Chefs lead by Aubrey Norman of 4th Avenue.

Meals will be distributed at: Sykes Park Community Center 520 Sykes Rd, Jackson, MS 39212 Tuesday, November 26th 11:00 AM -2:00 PM Food will be boxed and bagged. One meal per student, please.