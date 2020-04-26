Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Jackson Police investigate deadly shooting, killing 21-year-old man

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that killed 21-year-old Quindarius Gibson Saturday night at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

According to police, Gibson was shot several times at the apartment complex located on the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

  • Pine Ridge Gardens Apartment
  • Pine Ridge Gardens Apartment

Jackson Police spokesperson Sam Brown said witnesses indicated that the shooting stemmed from a dice game.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

12 News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories