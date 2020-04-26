Jackson Police investigate deadly shooting, killing 21-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that killed 21-year-old Quindarius Gibson Saturday night at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

According to police, Gibson was shot several times at the apartment complex located on the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Pine Ridge Gardens Apartment

Pine Ridge Gardens Apartment

Jackson Police spokesperson Sam Brown said witnesses indicated that the shooting stemmed from a dice game.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

12 News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.