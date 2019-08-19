Jackson sidewalks first step for infrastructure fix

Crumbling roads in Jackson are an eyesore. And the sidewalks, well, they’re dangerous for anyone trying to use them – if they exist at all.

The first step in addressing Jackson’s infrastructure is to make those sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We want to make it clear to the citizens of Jackson that we intend to repair the roads all across town.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wants the roads fixed, starting with Northside Drive.

“Between potholes, cracks, and bumps galore… it’s no secret that Northside Drive needs quite a bit of reworking. That’s why the mayor says it’s so important to focus on an area like this.”

There is a 1 percent sales tax commission, MDOT, and the federal highway administration to thank for helping set the wheels in motion in terms of funding.

Work is expected to start in November.

