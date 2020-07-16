Jay-Z, Robert Kraft urge Mississippi Legislature to override veto of criminal justice reform bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following Governor Tate Reeves’ veto of the criminal justice reform bill, the REFORM Alliance team urged the Mississippi Legislature to override the decision.

The criminal justice reform organization, co-founded by JAY-Z, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, asked Reeves to take immediate action to address the conditions at prison facilities statewide during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

REFORM Alliance also wants the governor to enable thousands of people in Mississippi prisons to seek parole and reduce prison overcrowding amid the COVID-19 crisis.

