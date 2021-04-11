Jefferson Davis Co. deputy killed in the line of duty

PRENTISS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Pat Barnes was responding to a call to assist Prentiss Police in a reported fight at the Western Motel in Prentiss, MS. On the way, Deputy Barnes lost control of his vehicle, collided with a tree, and later died, according to Sheriff Ron Strickland.

Sheriff Strickland released this statement on the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page in Deputy Pat Barnes’ honor, “Deputy Barnes’s sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Jefferson Davis County, no matter the span of time cannot go unmentioned. We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy on April 10, 2021. SO-10 Deputy Pat Barnes, We will take it from here Brother.”