YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that injured two on US 49 South of Yazoo City.

Preliminary reports indicate a Cadillac sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a van that was traveling southbound. The van was hit by a Dodge Charger. A GMC Yukon that swerved to avoid the Cadillac was also involved in the crash, according to troopers.