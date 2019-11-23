JPD 58th Recruiting Class graduates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department inducted 14 new officers at the 58th Recruiting Class graduation.

Police Chief James Davis said, “It takes more than what they thought. So we came with 21, now we end up with 14 very committed people and I’m proud of their accomplishments.”

The training was a 16-week process for the officers where they were able to receive hands-on experience before hitting the street of the Jackson area.

Issac Edwards Jr., a newly inducted officer, said serving the community is a passion.

“It’s not a calling amongst, you must be chosen. It’s something that you have deep inside of you. You gotta be a social person, always be willing to give back. If you willing to give back to the community I suggest you being a law enforcement officer.”

Chief Davis said the department has grown to around 329 officers. The next class is set to graduate in January 2020.