JPD, City leaders respond to fatal interstate shootings

In a matter of days two men have been shot and killed on or near interstates in Jackson.

The latest happened early Friday morning.

“These incidents were separate they just happened to be similar in nature but one of them was actually on the interstate the other one was on the frontage road and had nothing to do with the other,” said Sam Brown the Jackson Police Department’s Pubic Information Officer said.

29 year-old, Jorge Velazquez Morales died in the Friday morning shooting .

He was riding in a car on Frontage Road right by I-20 and Gallatin when someone shot into the car.

And earlier in the week — 19 year-old Jauan Tolbert was shot in the head – and crashed at I-55 and Beasley.

Jackson leader say these are 2 more examples of senseless acts of gun violence.

“Whether it’s your police department whether it’s your highway patrol in Houston it will be even the constables we got to make sure that some type of law enforcement presence on these interstates,” Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “That’s the type of nefarious activity that we don’t want to see in our city you know I really don’t know the circumstances or the details why at this point but always it’s finding permanent solutions to temporary problems.”

Police say they have gotten a number of calls and evidence including videos to piece together what exactly happened with both incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

The suspects are still at large.